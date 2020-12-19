 Skip to main content
Macon man arrested on preliminary drug charge after eluding police for days, court documents say
DECATUR — A Macon man who was able to elude capture on an active warrant for several days was arrested Thursday morning in Decatur.

According to court document, the 24-year-old, who had an active warrant out for his arrest in Macon County for an aggravated DUI and revoked driver's license, began dodging police Monday evening.

The Blue Mound Police Department, who was alerted around 10:12 p.m. that the man would be driving from Decatur to Macon, later found the suspect vehicle parked at a Macon residence in the 300 block of South Shaw Street, documents say.

Officers at the scene reported seeing a male driver get out and go inside the house before they were close enough to make contact, according to a sworn affidavit. Someone inside the residence told police that the 24-year-old, after seeing police, ran down a nearby alley "and was likely walking around town hiding from police," a Blue Mound officer wrote.

Documents say officers searched nearby alleys and around town for the suspect with help from the Macon County Sheriff's Office. One individual called the 24-year-old to tell him to come back and talk to police, who responded by saying police would have to come find him if they wanted to talk, the affidavit said.

Police say they searched the man's vehicle after observing a meth pipe laying on the driver's seat. Other drug-related items found during the search included a torch lighter in the driver's floorboard, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale in the center console and a wallet in the driver's door with an ID belonging to the 24-year-old, police reported.

The 24-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $20,000, meaning $2,000 is required for his release. 

