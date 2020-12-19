Macon man arrested on preliminary drug charge after eluding police for days, court documents say

DECATUR — A Macon man who was able to elude capture on an active warrant for several days was arrested Thursday morning in Decatur.
According to court document, the 24-year-old, who had an active warrant out for his arrest in Macon County for an aggravated DUI and revoked driver's license, began dodging police Monday evening.
The Blue Mound Police Department, who was alerted around 10:12 p.m. that the man would be driving from Decatur to Macon, later found the suspect vehicle parked at a Macon residence in the 300 block of South Shaw Street, documents say.
Officers at the scene reported seeing a male driver get out and go inside the house before they were close enough to make contact, according to a sworn affidavit. Someone inside the residence told police that the 24-year-old, after seeing police, ran down a nearby alley "and was likely walking around town hiding from police," a Blue Mound officer wrote.
Documents say officers searched nearby alleys and around town for the suspect with help from the Macon County Sheriff's Office. One individual called the 24-year-old to tell him to come back and talk to police, who responded by saying police would have to come find him if they wanted to talk, the affidavit said.
Police say they searched the man's vehicle after observing a meth pipe laying on the driver's seat. Other drug-related items found during the search included a torch lighter in the driver's floorboard, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale in the center console and a wallet in the driver's door with an ID belonging to the 24-year-old, police reported.
The 24-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $20,000, meaning $2,000 is required for his release.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.