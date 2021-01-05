Macon man pleads guilty to inflicting serious injuries to infant son

DECATUR — A Macon man accused of inflicting serious injuries to his infant son entered a plea agreement in a Tuesday morning court hearing.
Seth M. Nashland pled guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability that involve the 32-year-old shaking and pushing down his 8-week-old baby. Three other counts were dismissed.
The child's injuries included brain and eye hemorrhaging, as well as fracturing to his skull and ribs, and have caused permanent brain and vision damage, prosecutors said.
He faces a sentence of between six and 60 years for the class X felonies. A hearing is scheduled Feb. 24. He'll also be required to register under the Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.
Court documents from the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Nashland brought the child to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13.
Medical staff raised concerns of "significant trauma" when the baby was found to have both a healing and newer brain injury, fractured ribs and first- and second-degree burns on his thigh, leg and genital areas and bruising and several places, the affidavit said.
The child was sent to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital and was placed in neonatal intensive care.
Nashland initially blamed the injuries on a family dog walking on the infant, according to police, and his 3-year-old daughter falling over on him, as well as connecting the burns with the child's bathwater getting too hot, police said.
Multiple interviews with police would lead to Nashland acknowledging he'd shoved his son after becoming frustrated, causing the infant's head to strike a TV stand; another instance he confessed to shaking the child back and forth after becoming upset before the baby's eyes rolled back into his head and pushed him to the ground, police said in court documents.
Police said a check of his phone revealed a search for "how long do you go to jail for infant abuse" on the morning of Feb. 14. Court documents revealed the Macon man arrived at the hospital 10 hours after the injuries were inflicted.
Nashland had previously pled not guilty to hurting the infant during a March court hearing.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten