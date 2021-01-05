 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon man pleads guilty to inflicting serious injuries to infant son
0 comments
breaking top story

Macon man pleads guilty to inflicting serious injuries to infant son

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Macon man accused of inflicting serious injuries to his infant son entered a plea agreement in a Tuesday morning court hearing.

Seth M. Nashland pled guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability that involve the 32-year-old shaking and pushing down his 8-week-old baby. Three other counts were dismissed.

The child's injuries included brain and eye hemorrhaging, as well as fracturing to his skull and ribs, and have caused permanent brain and vision damage, prosecutors said. 

He faces a sentence of between six and 60 years for the class X felonies. A hearing is scheduled Feb. 24. He'll also be required to register under the Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.

Court documents from the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Nashland brought the child to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13. 

Medical staff raised concerns of "significant trauma" when the baby was found to have both a healing and newer brain injury, fractured ribs and first- and second-degree burns on his thigh, leg and genital areas and bruising and several places, the affidavit said.   

The child was sent to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital and was placed in neonatal intensive care.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nashland initially blamed the injuries on a family dog walking on the infant, according to police, and his 3-year-old daughter falling over on him, as well as connecting the burns with the child's bathwater getting too hot, police said. 

Multiple interviews with police would lead to Nashland acknowledging he'd shoved his son after becoming frustrated, causing the infant's head to strike a TV stand; another instance he confessed to shaking the child back and forth after becoming upset before the baby's eyes rolled back into his head and pushed him to the ground, police said in court documents. 

Police said a check of his phone revealed a search for "how long do you go to jail for infant abuse" on the morning of Feb. 14. Court documents revealed the Macon man arrived at the hospital 10 hours after the injuries were inflicted. 

Nashland had previously pled not guilty to hurting the infant during a March court hearing.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Seth M. Nashland

Seth M. Nashland, 31, pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing aggravated battery to a child resulting in permanent disability. He is accused of inflicting serious brain injuries on his 8-week-old son. READ THE STORY

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News