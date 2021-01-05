Macon man pleads guilty to inflicting serious injuries to infant son

DECATUR — A Macon man accused of inflicting serious injuries to his infant son entered a plea agreement in a Tuesday morning court hearing.

Seth M. Nashland pled guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability that involve the 32-year-old shaking and pushing down his 8-week-old baby. Three other counts were dismissed.

The child's injuries included brain and eye hemorrhaging, as well as fracturing to his skull and ribs, and have caused permanent brain and vision damage, prosecutors said.

He faces a sentence of between six and 60 years for the class X felonies. A hearing is scheduled Feb. 24. He'll also be required to register under the Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.

Court documents from the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Nashland brought the child to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13.

Medical staff raised concerns of "significant trauma" when the baby was found to have both a healing and newer brain injury, fractured ribs and first- and second-degree burns on his thigh, leg and genital areas and bruising and several places, the affidavit said.

The child was sent to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital and was placed in neonatal intensive care.