Macon woman arrested for stalking man, police report

MACON — A Macon woman who refuses to leave a man alone had to be subdued and arrested by police in a confrontation outside a local bar, a sworn affidavit said.

The 34-year-old woman had trailed the man to the Finish Line Bar in Macon, where she is already subject to a no trespassing order.

“When (she) arrived on scene (the night of May 29) she became upset that (he) would not speak to her and became disorderly and yelled while on the sidewalk in front of the bar, and yelled insults to bar customers through the screen door,” said the affidavit from Blue Mound Police Officer Clayton Graven.

The officer said the arrival of police didn’t make much difference to the woman’s attitude. Graven said he had to stand between the two of them to calm the woman down and she became further enraged when the man told her she was not welcome at his home.

“‘I’ll be there, he can’t take that back,’” Graven quotes her as replying.

After more attempts to calm her and becoming increasingly worried about what the woman might do to the man or other bar customers, Graven told her she was being arrested on a preliminary charge of stalking. She was also booked on charges of resisting/obstructing police and disorderly conduct.

She is then described as resisting arrest and being handcuffed and had to be subdued by the officer performing a “one arm takedown to the ground.”

Graven said the woman’s record shows previous harassment attempts at the bar and she was ordered to pay for criminal damage done to the man’s truck window a week before the Finish Line confrontation.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the woman is free after posting $250 bond on bail set at $2,500. Her bail conditions order her to stay away from the man.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

