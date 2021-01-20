Macon woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 boys

Kurtz had earlier told the judge the crimes were committed in 2018 while the children lived with Jobe.

The defendant, who wept through the hearing, said she understood the plea she was making but appeared to be making it reluctantly. At one point, in response to questions from the bench about her having admitted guilt for the offenses, she replied: “I didn’t do it but, yes, I understand.”

Kurtz told the judge she believed the plea agreement was in the best interests of the traumatized children, sparing them from the further emotional agonies of a trial. “They are grateful she has accepted responsibility and that they don’t have to come in here,” Kurtz said.

But the prosecutor then asked Griffith’s permission to let the children in after the sentencing so they could give Jobe, dressed in blue, Macon County Jail-issued clothes, a “hug goodbye.”

The judge agreed and an extraordinary scene followed as the boys, allowed to approach Jobe one at a time, were lifted off the ground in big hugs by the woman who was about to start a prison sentence for sexually abusing them.