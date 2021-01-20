Macon woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two boys

DECATUR — Ashley N. Jobe, 33, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing two boys under the age of 13.

Jobe, who committed the crimes in Macon where she lived, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith and pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She was sentenced to five years on each count, which the judge ordered to run consecutively.

Jobe’s case had been scheduled for a bench trial without a jury before Griffith, but at the last moment she accepted a plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Susan Moorehead. In return, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz agreed to drop four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child.