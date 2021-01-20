 Skip to main content
Macon woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two boys
Macon woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two boys

DECATUR — Ashley N. Jobe, 33, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing two boys under the age of 13.

Jobe, who committed the crimes in Macon where she lived, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith and pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She was sentenced to five years on each count, which the judge ordered to run consecutively.

Jobe’s case had been scheduled for a bench trial without a jury before Griffith, but at the last moment she accepted a plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Susan Moorehead. In return, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz agreed to drop four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child.

Jobe was also ordered to register as a sex offender until she dies and the judge agreed to make a recommendation that she undergoes drug abuse treatment while incarcerated.

Kurtz had earlier told the judge the crimes were committed in 2018 while the children lived with Jobe.

Jobe’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse W. Demascal, 31, is pleading not guilty to six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of sexually exploiting a a child and one count of exploiting a child. The alleged offenses involve the same children and Demascal’s case is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 8.

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

