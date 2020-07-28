Macon woman in child sex abuse case wants judge to try her, not jury

The couple was arrested by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 after detectives began investigating reports of sexual assault passed on by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Victim interviews described a pattern of abuse in which the couple were accused of performing sex acts in front of the children and with the children. A sworn affidavit from the police said the couple at first denied all charges but then said if any abuse did happen, it was committed while they were under the influence of illegal drugs.

In a hearing in June, the judge ruled that statements made by the children during “forensic” interviews would be allowed in evidence against both Jobe and Demascal. And Griffith also allowed in statements made by the children detailing sexual assaults and acts made to the foster mother currently looking after them, a woman who hopes to be able to adopt the kids.