Man accused of enslaving neighbors to clean his Decatur apartment, police allege

DECATUR — Police report that a terrified woman and her friend were forced with death threats to clean the apartment of a male neighbor because the woman owned the man $20.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said the 24-year-old neighbor had kicked in the door of the 52-year-old woman’s apartment Saturday evening where she was at home with her male friend, aged 51.

“(She) stated that (the neighbor) entered the apartment and threatened to kill her and her friend… unless they cleaned his apartment for the $20 she owed…” said Officer Joseph Robinson in the affidavit.

The frightened pair did as the neighbor asked but the woman told police the threats continued as they worked: “(She) advised that (the neighbor) threatened to kill her if she did not get on her hands and knees to clean the floor,” Robinson added.

“She said while cleaning, (the neighbor) grabbed her cell phone and threw it on the floor and cracked the screen. She advised (her friend) and herself cleaned the apartment for approximately 40 minutes as (the neighbor) threatened to kill them. She stated she feared he would harm her…”

The 51-year-old friend confirmed the woman’s account, and he said he set to sweeping while the woman did other chores.