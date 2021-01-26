 Skip to main content
Man accused of enslaving neighbors to clean his Decatur apartment, police allege
DECATUR — Police report that a terrified woman and her friend were forced with death threats to clean the apartment of a male neighbor because the woman owned the man $20.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said the 24-year-old neighbor had kicked in the door of the 52-year-old woman’s apartment Saturday evening where she was at home with her male friend, aged 51.

“(She) stated that (the neighbor) entered the apartment and threatened to kill her and her friend… unless they cleaned his apartment for the $20 she owed…” said Officer Joseph Robinson in the affidavit.

The frightened pair did as the neighbor asked but the woman told police the threats continued as they worked: “(She) advised that (the neighbor) threatened to kill her if she did not get on her hands and knees to clean the floor,” Robinson added.

“She said while cleaning, (the neighbor) grabbed her cell phone and threw it on the floor and cracked the screen. She advised (her friend) and herself cleaned the apartment for approximately 40 minutes as (the neighbor) threatened to kill them. She stated she feared he would harm her…”

The 51-year-old friend confirmed the woman’s account, and he said he set to sweeping while the woman did other chores.

“(He) advised that (the neighbor) pushed him down because he was not cleaning fast enough,” Robinson said. “He said he fell down, striking his right hip on a table. He said he felt that he could not refuse to clean the apartment due to fear of (the neighbor) causing him harm if he refused.”

Robinson noted the woman’s cell phone was smashed and he also took note that the door and door jamb to her apartment was cracked. The neighbor was stopped and questioned by officers as he walked down the hallway past the damaged door. The couple both positively identified him as their tormentor.

The neighbor is quoted as confirming the woman owned him the money and said he knocked on her door and asked her if she had the cash. “(He) advised he reached an agreement with (her) that she would clean his apartment to repay the debt,” said Robinson.

“He advised he did yell (at the woman and her friend) while they cleaned his apartment but denied threatening them. He admitted he pushed (the friend) down but claimed (the friend) pulled a screwdriver on him.”

Police didn’t buy his version of events and the neighbor was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of involuntary servitude, criminal trespass to an occupied residence, battery and criminal damage.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the neighbor is free after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $75,000. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

