Man accused of shooting at police also accused of assaulting girlfriend, report says

DECATUR — Gregory W. Lewis, the man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Decatur police, had assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him and using a secret phone app that allowed her to talk to other men, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the terrified woman told police Lewis had attacked her in her home in the 1000 block of West Sunset Avenue on Jan. 7. Police would encounter him 22 days later on Jan. 29 after he allegedly stole a truck and then fired a handgun while trying to smash his way inside a house on West Cerro Gordo Street.

Lewis is accused of opening fire on a patrol officer who immediately returned fire; neither man was wounded in the shoot-out.

Lewis, 47, who was booked on preliminary charges that include the aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, now has new preliminary charges alleging two counts of aggravated domestic battery for the incident with his girlfriend.