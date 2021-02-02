Man accused of shooting at police also accused of assaulting girlfriend, report says

DECATUR — Gregory W. Lewis, the man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Decatur police, had assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him and using a secret phone app that allowed her to talk to other men, police report.
A sworn affidavit said the terrified woman told police Lewis had attacked her in her home in the 1000 block of West Sunset Avenue on Jan. 7. Police would encounter him 22 days later on Jan. 29 after he allegedly stole a truck and then fired a handgun while trying to smash his way inside a house on West Cerro Gordo Street.
Lewis is accused of opening fire on a patrol officer who immediately returned fire; neither man was wounded in the shoot-out.
Lewis, 47, who was booked on preliminary charges that include the aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, now has new preliminary charges alleging two counts of aggravated domestic battery for the incident with his girlfriend.
The affidavit said the woman described him as “freaking out” and when she denied his phone app accusations, he slapped her across the face. He then pushed her down on a bed with his forearm across her neck and she told police she couldn't breathe and felt she was going to pass out.
“(She) advised Gregory was demanding she tell him the truth or he was going to kill her,” said Officer Bryan Kaylor, writing in the affidavit.
“She said Gregory was holding a kitchen knife and was stabbing the bedding behind her head. She stated Gregory also punched her in the head several times above her left eye.”
Kaylor said police noted bruising on her neck, cheek and forehead still visible when they interviewed her Jan. 10.
The officer quotes the woman as saying she eventually confessed to being “intimate with another man” just to tell Lewis what he wanted and get him to stop assaulting her.
Lewis was being held Tuesday in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2.14 million, meaning he must post a bond of $214,000 to get out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid