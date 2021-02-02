 Skip to main content
Man accused of shooting at police also accused of assaulting girlfriend, report says
Man accused of shooting at police also accused of assaulting girlfriend, report says

DECATUR — Gregory W. Lewis, the man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Decatur police, had assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him and using a secret phone app that allowed her to talk to other men, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the terrified woman told police Lewis had attacked her in her home in the 1000 block of West Sunset Avenue on Jan. 7. Police would encounter him 22 days later on Jan. 29 after he allegedly stole a truck and then fired a handgun while trying to smash his way inside a house on West Cerro Gordo Street.

Lewis is accused of opening fire on a patrol officer who immediately returned fire; neither man was wounded in the shoot-out.

Lewis, 47, who was booked on preliminary charges that include the aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, now has new preliminary charges alleging two counts of aggravated domestic battery for the incident with his girlfriend.

The affidavit said the woman  described him as “freaking out” and when she denied his phone app accusations, he slapped her across the face. He then pushed her down on a bed with his forearm across her neck and she told police she couldn't breathe and felt she was going to pass out.

“(She) advised Gregory was demanding she tell him the truth or he was going to kill her,” said Officer Bryan Kaylor, writing in the affidavit.

“She said Gregory was holding a kitchen knife and was stabbing the bedding behind her head. She stated Gregory also punched her in the head several times above her left eye.”

Kaylor said police noted bruising on her neck, cheek and forehead still visible when they interviewed her Jan. 10.

The officer quotes the woman as saying she eventually confessed to being “intimate with another man” just to tell Lewis what he wanted and get him to stop assaulting her.

Lewis was being held Tuesday in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2.14 million, meaning he must post a bond of $214,000 to get out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Lewis

Lewis 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

