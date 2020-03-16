You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of stealing tools and truck from Decatur business worth $29,000
Man accused of stealing tools and truck from Decatur business worth $29,000

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man with a string of previous burglary convictions stole contractor tools and a pickup truck together valued at more than $29,000 from a Decatur business.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the burglary happened on the night of March 1 and police found and arrested the 62-year-old man Friday afternoon. He was booked on preliminary charges of burglary and theft over $10,000; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said the man broke into a contractor’s business in the 2000 block of East Damon Avenue and stole 30 tools and pieces of construction equipment valued at $17,875. He also stole a 2003 model truck with a book value of $11,200.

“The burglary was captured on CCTV surveillance and (the man) was identified from this video,” the affidavit said.

It listed the man as having five previous burglary convictions, three theft convictions and a conviction for possession of burglary tools. The man remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail on Monday night in lieu of bail set at $59,400, which means he must post $5,940 to bond out.  

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

