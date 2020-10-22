Man arrested after robbing Decatur victim of his own gun, police say

DECATUR — Police reports said a Decatur man was arrested on charges he robbed a victim of the victim’s own handgun, and then held him at gunpoint with it while he made his getaway.

A sworn affidavit said the 27-year-old suspect was also armed with his own handgun, and used them both to cover the victim, the victim’s 3-year-old son and the victim’s 29-year-old friend.

Later, the affidavit said the victim received a phone call from the suspect which he switched to speakerphone as police officers stood close by. “The subject on the other line made statements such as ‘I didn’t mean to get down like that’ and also offered to give (the victim) cannabis for the act,” the affidavit said.

Writing in the affidavit, Decatur police Detective Tim Wittmer said the alleged robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 22 and police found and arrested the suspect Wednesday night. Wittmer said he had been identified at the time by the victim and the crime had also been captured on surveillance video when it happened in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue.

