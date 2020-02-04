Man arrested after threatening Millikin coach, police say

DECATUR — A man is facing charges after a sworn affidavit said he walked into a Millikin University building, claimed he was armed and threatened to shoot a coach who was present.

The affidavit from Millikin University Public Safety Officer Scott Bibby said the 21-year-old Springfield man had entered the school’s wrestling headquarters building at 151 W. Wood St. early Sunday afternoon.

“(The man’s) actions alarmed and disturbed the victim, a Millikin University wrestling coach,” Bibby said. “(The man) did this by threatening the victim that he had a gun and would shoot the victim.”

Bibby said he was on scene and had the man under arrest by 2:28 p.m.

“The property/building was clearly marked as ‘No Entry’ except for Millikin University personnel,” Bibby added. “(The man) is not associated with Millikin in any way.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday night showed that the man remained in custody in lieu of posting bail set at $400, which means he must post $40 to get out.