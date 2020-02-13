Man arrested at Richland Community College after battering police and student, report says

DECATUR — A 20-year-old man who police say assaulted a student before threatening a campus police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Richland Community College, a sworn affidavit said.
Writing in the affidavit, Richland’s Chief of Police, Dean Hazen, said he and another officer came to the aid of campus Police Officer Don Shepard at 1:35 p.m. after he had made a “Code-1” call for assistance on his radio.
“Officer Askins and Chief Hazen responded and found Officer Shepard struggling to arrest (the man) in the center core area of the Richland Community College,” Hazen said in the affidavit.
“Collectively, we were able to overtake (the man) who was physically resisting arrest. He continued to resist until we managed to place him in handcuffs.”
The chief noted that Shepard’s glasses were broken and the officer told him the man had earlier shoved him and threatened him with a pool stick. Shepard said he had confronted the man in the wake of him battering a male student and also threatening that person with a pool stick.
Hazen said the man was then taken to the Macon County Jail and booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday in lieu of making bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to be released.
A spokesman for the college did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
The campus police force was set up in 2018 to improve college security for students and faculty. At the time, Richland President Cris Valdez told the Herald & Review: “I think we all hope and are confident this well mean we’re a safer campus. I don’t know if we can stop things from happening, but we will have a much quicker response time and a fuller authority to deal with that issue.”
