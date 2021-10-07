Man arrested for kidnapping, unlawful restraint in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — A Decatur man wanted for several domestic violence offenses has been arrested in connection with an unrelated attack on an woman in downtown Decatur, authorities said.

Decatur police in a statement said the woman said she had walked outside of the Decatur Club around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to retrieve something from her vehicle. The woman told police a man followed her as she returned to the building, where he pulled her into an empty room, propped a chair against the door and grabbed her by the arms “pulling and pushing her around.”

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and ran to the women’s bathroom where she found another female who yelled at the man until he ran out of the building and got into a gray or silver Chevrolet Impala.

On Monday, around 10 a.m., police said, a different woman reported that as she was pulling out of a parking spot on Merchant Street, a man got out of an Impala and walked in front of her vehicle, causing her to stop.

The woman told police she rolled her window down partially and the man asked her where a business was located. During the exchange, the woman, who police said didn't feel threatened, decided to roll her window all the way down. It was then, the woman told police, that the man reached into her vehicle and grabbed her inner thigh near her groin.

The victim rolled her window up, trapping the man's arm and began honking the horn while driving forward. After stopping, she rolled the window down, freeing the man's arm.

Police said the woman then exited her vehicle and yelled at the suspect that she was calling 911, as she believed he was going to approach another woman she saw standing nearby. The suspect then left in the Impala.

Police said the description provided by the women was similar to that of a man wanted for several offences related to domestic violence.

According to police, the man was positively identified as being involved in the Oct. 2 incident and faces preliminary charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint. Official said the investigation into the Merchant Street incident is ongoing.

Jeff Ingle, general manager at the Decatur Club, said he was able to provide security camera footage of the incident that helped identify the suspect and have added external cameras to monitor the parking lot more closely. A doorman is also being added to the lobby for Friday and Saturday evenings.

"We were thrilled to be able to provide the Decatur Police Department with accurate security footage," Ingle said. "I believe we can stay ahead of anything that could potentially occur in the future."

The news release said the man was able to elude capture Monday night in Springfield by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The man was taken into custody at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, after leading police on a foot chase at Jasper and Wood streets in Decatur. He was also reported to be driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The man is currently being held in the Macon County Jail.

