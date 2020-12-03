Man arrested for making meth on Mattoon police chief's property, authorities say

MATTOON — He said he didn't like cops, but apparently he was OK with using one's property to make methamphetamine.

Mattoon police announced on Thursday that a man was arrested on property near Lake Paradise owned by police Chief Jason Taylor.

Taylor was "notified of suspicious activity" on his property and he and other officers found the man, Brian L. Shadwell, in a wooded area there Wednesday afternoon, according to information the police department provided.

The department released an affidavit Taylor prepared in connection with the arrest of Shadwell, 43, of Mattoon.

In the affidavit, Taylor said he and the other officers saw Shadwell shortly after they arrived at Taylor's property. Shadwell was driving a lawn tractor pulling a trailer, he said.

There was a chainsaw on the trailer that was later found to have been stolen from the Rural King Store in Effingham, he also said.