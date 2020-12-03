Man arrested for making meth on Mattoon police chief's property, authorities say

MATTOON — He said he didn't like cops, but apparently he was OK with using one's property to make methamphetamine.
Mattoon police announced on Thursday that a man was arrested on property near Lake Paradise owned by police Chief Jason Taylor.
Taylor was "notified of suspicious activity" on his property and he and other officers found the man, Brian L. Shadwell, in a wooded area there Wednesday afternoon, according to information the police department provided.
The department released an affidavit Taylor prepared in connection with the arrest of Shadwell, 43, of Mattoon.
In the affidavit, Taylor said he and the other officers saw Shadwell shortly after they arrived at Taylor's property. Shadwell was driving a lawn tractor pulling a trailer, he said.
There was a chainsaw on the trailer that was later found to have been stolen from the Rural King Store in Effingham, he also said.
There was a one-gallon jar nearby that contained cold medicine pill materials, coffee filters and other items typically used in making methamphetamine, Taylor said.
According to Taylor, Shadwell claimed he didn't place the jar in the location but added that "I probably know who did."
Also, 11 other containers were located, thought to be "generators" used to make methamphetamine, Taylor said.
An Illinois State Police methamphetamine response team was called to the property and field tests indicated that the liquid methamphetamine found totaled nearly 22 ounces, Taylor indicated.
The state police unit also searched Shadwell's property, located adjacent to Taylor's, and found additional methamphetamine manufacturing items, he said.
In addition, Shadwell had apparently cut down three 50- to 60-foot tall trees on Taylor's property and said he burned them for heat in a shop, also on Taylor's property.
Taylor said Shadwell then refused to answer further questions and said he didn't like "(expletive) cops."
In a separate statement, Taylor said methamphetamine has had "a substantial, negative impact on our society" and "there is never a positive ending" for someone who chooses to use it.
"People do incredibly stupid things while methamphetamine is part of their lives," he said.
Coles County court records indicate Shadwell has been charged with offenses accusing him of methamphetamine manufacture and using another's property for drug manufacturing. He remains jailed but there was no court date scheduled as of Thursday.
