Man arrested in Decatur after hitting fellow passenger on Greyhound bus, police say

DECATUR — A male passenger who gave his home address as the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina was arrested on a Greyhound bus passing by Decatur after police said he started a fight with another passenger.

A sworn affidavit from the State Police said the incident happened Thursday afternoon as the bus was westbound on Interstate 72. The driver had earlier contacted police to say a couple of passengers were arguing and Trooper Alexander Hager said he agreed to follow the bus and rendezvous with it when it pulled into the Pilot Travel Center on East Boyd Road.

“But the driver pulled over on I-72 westbound at milepost 146 and notified me that it (the argument) had become physical,” Hager said.

The trooper got on board with a Secretary of State Police officer and Hager said they saw one male passenger had the 19-year-old suspect in a headlock to prevent him from continuing his attack on another male passenger.

“It was determined that (the suspect) started the fight and struck the passenger,” Hager added. “(The victim) had multiple marks on his body and he was photographed for evidence.”