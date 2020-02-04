You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested in Decatur after hitting fellow passenger on Greyhound bus, police say
0 comments

Man arrested in Decatur after hitting fellow passenger on Greyhound bus, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A male passenger who gave his home address as the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina was arrested on a Greyhound bus passing by Decatur after police said he started a fight with another passenger.

A sworn affidavit from the State Police said the incident happened Thursday afternoon as the bus was westbound on Interstate 72. The driver had earlier contacted police to say a couple of passengers were arguing and Trooper Alexander Hager said he agreed to follow the bus and rendezvous with it when it pulled into the Pilot Travel Center on East Boyd Road.

“But the driver pulled over on I-72 westbound at milepost 146 and notified me that it (the argument) had become physical,” Hager said.

The trooper got on board with a Secretary of State Police officer and Hager said they saw one male passenger had the 19-year-old suspect in a headlock to prevent him from continuing his attack on another male passenger.

“It was determined that (the suspect) started the fight and struck the passenger,” Hager added. “(The victim) had multiple marks on his body and he was photographed for evidence.”

The suspect was booked on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. He has since been released from the Macon County Jail after posting bail.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News