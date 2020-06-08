Man arrested in Decatur shooting case, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A 30-year-old Decatur man arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend remained in jail on Monday, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive Saturday under the East Garfield Avenue overpass.

Sgt. Chris Copeland on Monday said the man is involved in the case, but no additional information was being released. Preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm have been filed. Those are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

No bail has been set in the case.

The woman was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or police at (217) 424-2734.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

