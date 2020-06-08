Man arrested in Decatur shooting case; victim not expected to survive, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A 30-year-old Decatur man arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend remained in jail on Monday, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Lavanski Folks was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His arrest follows the discovery of a critically injured 22-year-old female gunshot victim Saturday night by officers responding to reports of shots fired. The affidavit said she was found under the East Garfield Avenue overpass with a “life-threatening” bullet wound to the head.

“(She) would later be transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and placed on life support,” said Detective Tim Wittmer in the affidavit. “As of the time of this affidavit, she is not expected to survive.”

Wittmer said witnesses had described Folks brandishing a handgun at the scene of the shooting during a dispute he was having with a group of people.