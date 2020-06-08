Man arrested in Decatur shooting case; victim not expected to survive, police say

DECATUR — A 30-year-old Decatur man arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend remained in jail on Monday, police said.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Lavanski Folks was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
His arrest follows the discovery of a critically injured 22-year-old female gunshot victim Saturday night by officers responding to reports of shots fired. The affidavit said she was found under the East Garfield Avenue overpass with a “life-threatening” bullet wound to the head.
“(She) would later be transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and placed on life support,” said Detective Tim Wittmer in the affidavit. “As of the time of this affidavit, she is not expected to survive.”
Wittmer said witnesses had described Folks brandishing a handgun at the scene of the shooting during a dispute he was having with a group of people.
“Multiple witnesses stated that Folks’s mother then told him to ‘air it out.’ One witness then stated Folks fired a single round in the direction of the group he was having the dispute with," Wittmer added.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Folks remained in custody with bail set at $2 million, which means he must post $200,000 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or police at (217) 424-2734.
