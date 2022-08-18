 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on Decatur murder charge, police say

Dionte Robinson

DECATUR — Police say Dionte A. Robinson, a murder suspect described as "armed and dangerous," was arrested early Thursday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found Robinson in the 1300 block of East Sedgwick Street at 12:20 p.m. and took him into custody.  

Robinson, 24, faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder with bond set at $2 million, police had said. He is wanted for a shooting early Sunday that killed Arrion L. McClelland, 24, of Decatur.

 Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said McClelland died from a "penetrating gunshot wound to the head." 

Carroll had previously said the mortally wounded McClelland had been found by police patrol officers after they responded to the area of the 1100 block of West Wood Street around 3:50 a.m. and then heard gunshots nearby.

