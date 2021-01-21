Man arrested on mob action charge for shots fired incident in Mattoon

MATTOON — Police have arrested a Mattoon man in connection with an argument that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired by both sides Monday night.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Martavious L. Koger, 36, was arrested on preliminary charges of mob action and battery at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.

The charges allege that Koger battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue on Monday, and that he then returned to the address with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults. That incident led to gunfire being exchanged between the two parties, the charges alleged.

Police said the Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a warrant on Koger for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Koger reportedly had been paroled from federal prison after serving a 13-year term for dealing in sales of crack cocaine. Koger is currently held at the Coles County jail.

