Man arrested with 50 pounds of cannabis near Decatur gets probation

DECATUR — A University Park man arrested after 50 pounds of cannabis was found in a vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to 24 months probation.

Travis N. Marley Jr., 32, also was ordered to spend 30 days in the Macon County jail, with credit for eight days already served. He also is eligible for day-for-day credit.

According to court documents, police intercepted a rental car traveling on Interstate 72 near Decatur in January 2018 and said it held three suitcases packed with cannabis with a street value of more than $550,000.

Documents said Marley’s vehicle had initially been pulled over for several traffic violations, and the detective’s K-9 partner, Leeroy Jenkins, conducted a “free air sniff” and alerted to the presence of drugs.

Marley had previously pled guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. In return for the guilty plea, additional charges of manufacture/delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis were dismissed.

