Man assaults girlfriend, desecrates her dead child's keepsakes, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police arrested a Decatur man for choking his girlfriend and injuring her by shoving his hand inside her mouth and also for desecrating the precious keepsakes she has of her dead and now cremated child, authorities said.
A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers accompanied the woman home after she fled her apartment Sunday night and helped her look for her late child’s belongings. The 19-year-old woman said her boyfriend had earlier refused to let her leave with them or her pet dog.
“The belongings were located in the kitchen sink in the apartment,” said Officer Kimberly Chaney.
“All of the following items were in the sink were wet and it was later determined they had been covered with floor cleaner: a small heart pillow, small knitted blanket, pictures of the deceased child, a stuffed elephant with the child’s birth information on it, hospital bracelets, a knitted hat, a small cloth set of angel wings, two footprints of the child on paper, and a keepsake box.”
Chaney added: “The heart pillow her deceased child had last laid their head on was also burned on the bottom. These items are irreplaceable as the child is deceased and cremated.”
The woman, who has dated the boyfriend for 18 months and has no children with him, said she had been attacked after they had gotten into an argument around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The affidavit quotes her as saying he locked his hands around her throat and strangled her for 35 seconds, leaving her unable to speak or cry for help.
“She said he then put his hand in her mouth and was scratching/pulling on the inside of her right cheek while pulling her cheek outward, telling her to shut up,” added Chaney. “She said he then pulled her by her hair into the living area of the home and she was able to get away from him.”
The woman said she ran to a neighbor’s home to call police and Chaney said officers noted she had scratches and two cuts to the left side of her neck and “chunks of skin missing on the inner right cheek, and a scratch on the right side upper gums in her mouth.”
Chaney said the boyfriend, also aged 19, admitted to destroying the deceased child’s keepsakes by pouring floor cleaner on them. He was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $20,000. If released, he is ordered to stay away from his girlfriend and her home.
