Man assaults girlfriend, desecrates her dead child's keepsakes, Decatur police say

The affidavit quotes her as saying he locked his hands around her throat and strangled her for 35 seconds, leaving her unable to speak or cry for help.

“She said he then put his hand in her mouth and was scratching/pulling on the inside of her right cheek while pulling her cheek outward, telling her to shut up,” added Chaney. “She said he then pulled her by her hair into the living area of the home and she was able to get away from him.”

The woman said she ran to a neighbor’s home to call police and Chaney said officers noted she had scratches and two cuts to the left side of her neck and “chunks of skin missing on the inner right cheek, and a scratch on the right side upper gums in her mouth.”

Chaney said the boyfriend, also aged 19, admitted to destroying the deceased child’s keepsakes by pouring floor cleaner on them. He was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.