Man barricades himself in Decatur hotel room and tries to torch it, police say

DECATUR — Firefighters accompanied by police had to smash their way into a Decatur hotel room early Saturday after the man inside had barricaded the door and tried to set his room on fire, police report.
The arson attempt, fueled by a torched pillow at the Ramada Limited, 355 East Hickory Point Road, set off the building’s sprinkler system, according to Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.
He said firefighters and officers had to force the deadbolted room door and confronted the 49-year-old man who held a knife in one hand and a lighter in the other as he stood on the box spring of the stripped bed.
“He was ordered to drop the knife and he did, and he also dropped the lighter,” said Copeland, who described the man as offering no resistance as he was taken into custody in the smoky room filled with water from the sprinkler system.
Copeland had no information on how many guests were present or how many had been evacuated during the incident around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
“The hotel did have numerous occupants,” he said, reading from police reports from the scene. “And that included occupants on the third floor near the room where this incident occurred.”
Copeland said the man had barricaded the door with bags, the bed mattress, a television and “other miscellaneous items.” He said the man had set ablaze a pillow left under some of the room’s furniture.
“There was significant water damage throughout the hotel, including water dripping through the ceiling on the first floor from the hotel’s sprinkler system,” added Copeland. “And there was standing water in the room where this happened, so it looks like significant damage was done.”
The arrested man had admitted to smoking methamphetamine, according to police, and was taken for evaluation to Decatur Memorial Hospital before later being escorted to the Macon County Jail.
He was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson committed with the knowledge other people were present. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
A message was left with the hotel asking for comment but not returned Sunday evening.
