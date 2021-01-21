Man bites ex-girlfriend in Decatur restaurant, police say

DECATUR — A rejected boyfriend who bit into his ex-girlfriend’s face at a Decatur fast food restaurant — and then shoved her into a toilet — was arrested on battery charges, police said.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 17-year-old woman, who works at the Dairy Queen restaurant at 610 E. Snyder Drive, had just emerged from the women’s restroom when she was confronted by the former boyfriend, aged 18.
“(She) stated (he) shoved her up against the wall and ‘got up in her face’,” said Officer Eric Havens. “She stated he bit the right side of her chin/cheek area, leaving a bite mark… She stated he shoved her into the men’s restroom, causing her to fall into the toilet… she said she hit her right elbow on the toilet, causing a bruise…”
The attack happened the afternoon of Dec. 5 but the affidavit said police found and arrested the ex-boyfriend at 1 a.m. Thursday.
The victim told police the former boyfriend was enraged because she had told him she “did not want to be with him anymore.” He had demanded she unblock him from all social media sites and unblock calls from his phone, according to Havens.
The officer said police at the time had noted her injuries, including the bruised elbow and the “full bite mark on the right side of her chin; the injury was consistent with being bitten by a human being,” Havens added.
The ex-boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and both her home and her workplace.
The ex-girlfriend is quoted as telling police she had dated the man for about a year and he had a history of inflicting domestic violence on her, which she had reported. But Havens said a check of the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s website showed the man had no record of domestic violence.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
