Man bites ex-girlfriend in Decatur restaurant, police say

DECATUR — A rejected boyfriend who bit into his ex-girlfriend’s face at a Decatur fast food restaurant — and then shoved her into a toilet — was arrested on battery charges, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 17-year-old woman, who works at the Dairy Queen restaurant at 610 E. Snyder Drive, had just emerged from the women’s restroom when she was confronted by the former boyfriend, aged 18.

“(She) stated (he) shoved her up against the wall and ‘got up in her face’,” said Officer Eric Havens. “She stated he bit the right side of her chin/cheek area, leaving a bite mark… She stated he shoved her into the men’s restroom, causing her to fall into the toilet… she said she hit her right elbow on the toilet, causing a bruise…”

The attack happened the afternoon of Dec. 5 but the affidavit said police found and arrested the ex-boyfriend at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The victim told police the former boyfriend was enraged because she had told him she “did not want to be with him anymore.” He had demanded she unblock him from all social media sites and unblock calls from his phone, according to Havens.

