Man breaks car window with 3 kids inside, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A 26-year-old Decatur man was arrested after battering his ex-girlfriend and punching a car window while three children were inside, police said.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers responded to the 1100 block of North College Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. A woman told police she was picking up one of her children from her ex-boyfriend's house and had her other two children and another woman with her. She said her ex-boyfriend confronted her as she was leaving his house.

According to the affidavit, the man got into the driver's seat of the vehicle and drove off, dragging a 3-year-old child with him. Police said the man stopped the vehicle and the second woman got into the driver's seat while the first woman and three children got into the back seat. The ex-boyfriend jumped onto the trunk of the car and hit the back window, shattering the glass over the woman and children, the affidavit said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman who was driving told police she saw the ex-boyfriend grab the other woman's hair from behind and pulled her backwards, the document said.