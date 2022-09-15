Man charged in 2018 Decatur home invasions to defend self at trial

DECATUR — A Decatur man charged with taking part in a brutal series of 2018 home invasions can defend himself and proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Rahiam A. Shabazz, 22, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping relating to the back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes on Nov. 20, 2018.

Victims of the invasions were clubbed and pistol-whipped as their homes were looted. One six-year-old victim had the barrel of a loaded gun shoved down his throat.

Appearing before Judge Jeffrey Geisler during a disposition hearing Thursday, Shabazz told Geisler he wished to proceed to trial “pro se” — meaning he wishes to represent himself in trial without the assistance of an attorney — unless the judge appointed him a different public defender.

Geisler asked Shabazz what his issue was with Public Defender Susan Moorehead, whom the judge called a “very capable defender.”

“I’ve had her for five years and gone nowhere,” Shabazz responded.

Geisler denied Shabazz’s request on the grounds that the case has already been ongoing for multiple years and involves multiple other co-defendants.

The judge reminded Shabazz he had an “absolute right” to an attorney. Shabazz said he was knowingly waiving his right to counsel in all three cases against him.

According to the judge, Shabazz has a long road ahead of him.

The potential penalties for the charges Shabazz faces, Geisler said, are “extremely high.” Last month a co-defendant in the case, Byron D. Theus, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for his part in the home invasions.

An Oct. 4 court date was set to determine if Shabazz is ready to go to trial.

“You wish to represent yourself, you have a constitutional right to represent yourself, and I’m going to allow you to represent yourself,” Geisler said.

“That is a very difficult job to do.”