Man charged with child porn in Christian County

A Springfield man who was arrested for possession/distribution of child pornography in Christian County last week was officially arraigned in court Saturday.

Robert T. Tobin, 64, of the 400 block of West Allen Street was arrested by agents from the Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service after Taylorville Police had determined last week that he had moved.

Tobin is in custody in the Christian County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said Saturday that a State Police investigations unit is looking into possible charges against Tobin in Sangamon County.

Wheeler said an investigation on Tobin was initiated in February 2020.

Tobin was a disc jockey in Springfield, most notably at WDBR-FM where he went by the name of "Bobby T" in the midday slot in the early 1990s. Tobin last worked at WFMB-FM.

The charge against Tobin in a Class X felony, punishable by 6 to 30 years behind bars.

Taylorville Police also arrested Jeremy Thomas "JT" Emery, 27, on a parole violation warrant and for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance (lookalike) on Friday.

Emery was convicted in 2019 on a theft charge.

