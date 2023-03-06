DECATUR — Police said a man who escalated an argument with a Decatur woman by pulling a loaded gun and pointing it at her head is now facing preliminary weapon and assault charges.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the incident dates to the night of Feb. 10 after patrol officers responded to reports of a fight and violent argument in the 500 block of South Crea Street.

The 26-year-old woman is quoted as telling police the man, 30, had “walked up to her and pointed the gun at the side of her head.” The affidavit did not explain what the argument was about or why the man threatened the woman.

The affidavit said the man denied everything but changed his mind when police showed him a video of the incident captured on the cell phone of the woman’s sister.

He is then quoted as admitting he had a gun and told police where to find the weapon, which was tucked under the driver’s seat of a parked van.

“During a Mirandized interview (the man) made a statement similar to ‘The gun wasn’t loaded when he pointed it at her,’” the affidavit said.

“He claimed he loaded the pistol after the altercation while sitting in the van …”

The man was booked on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Macon County Jail records show he was released Feb. 14 after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be fixed at $15,000.

His bail conditions forbid any contact with the woman.

