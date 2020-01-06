Man convicted of second-degree murder in Decatur stabbing gets a 10-year sentence

The mother of the victim, Tammy Whitehouse, stared at Byars as she described the impact of a promising life cut short and all the things her son will never do, and the grandchildren she will never get to hold in her arms.

“Your violent attack took a part of my heart away, the life of my 22-year-old son, my baby. I will never be the same,” she added. “Your actions were senseless and pure evil. You are a vicious man ... today, I ask the court to give you the maximum sentence allowed by law.”

Prosecuting, First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett also asked for the maximum, a sentence of 20 years.

Kroncke pointed to Byars' criminal record, which included a 10-year sentence imposed more than 20 years ago for robbery with a deadly weapon. And she said his contrasting the loss of a child to cancer, something out of anyone’s control, bore no comparison with deliberately stabbing another parent’s son to death.

“He stabbed T.J. (Buhs) because he was angry; he was not afraid, and he did not need to in self-defense,” said Kroncke. “He had a choice and he chose the violent choice, and now he must pay the consequences for it.”