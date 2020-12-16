Man denies battering Decatur girlfriend and breaking her shoulder

DECATUR — Steven L. Cooper told a judge Wednesday that he was pleading not guilty to charges he threw his 64-year-old Decatur girlfriend down on the road and stomped on her so hard he broke her left shoulder blade.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers had found probable cause to try the 60-year-old Cooper on a charge of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

The judge had earlier heard evidence from Decatur Police Officer Michael Claypool who said Cooper attacked the victim around 7:14 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1900 block of East William Street.

Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Claypool said the girlfriend described being hurled to the ground by Cooper and landing on her back.

A sworn police affidavit composed at the time said: “While (she) was on the road, Steven stomped on her left shoulder. Steven then grabbed her wrists with his hands and twisted them. Steven then grabbed her by the sides of her head and slammed her head off of the roadway.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim complained of pain in both her shoulder and head and was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “At St. Mary’s she was diagnosed with having a broken left clavicle?” asked Rueter.