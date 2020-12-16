 Skip to main content
Man denies battering Decatur girlfriend and breaking her shoulder
Man denies battering Decatur girlfriend and breaking her shoulder

Cooper

Cooper. 

DECATUR — Steven L. Cooper told a judge Wednesday that he was pleading not guilty to charges he threw his 64-year-old Decatur girlfriend down on the road and stomped on her so hard he broke her left shoulder blade.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers had found probable cause to try the 60-year-old Cooper on a charge of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

The judge had earlier heard evidence from Decatur Police Officer Michael Claypool who said Cooper attacked the victim around 7:14 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1900 block of East William Street.

Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Claypool said the girlfriend described being hurled to the ground by Cooper and landing on her back.

A sworn police affidavit composed at the time said: “While (she) was on the road, Steven stomped on her left shoulder. Steven then grabbed her wrists with his hands and twisted them. Steven then grabbed her by the sides of her head and slammed her head off of the roadway.”

The victim complained of pain in both her shoulder and head and was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “At St. Mary’s she was diagnosed with having a broken left clavicle?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” said Claypool.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison then rose to question Claypool and was told there were no other witnesses, outside of the girlfriend who lived with Cooper, who saw the alleged attack.

Rueter asked the court to note that Cooper was convicted of aggravated domestic battery and sentenced to five years in prison in 2015.

Cooper is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post $2,500 to bond out. He will be back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 22.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

