Man denies charges he opened fire in Decatur Masonic Temple parking lot

DECATUR — Matthew L. Rice is pleading not guilty to charges that he opened fire during a fight in the parking lot of the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple.

Rice, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday. Judge Phoebe Bowers ruled there was probable cause to try him on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rice was represented by attorney Dave Ellison who had earlier told the judge his client would skip a preliminary hearing aimed at establishing whether the charges are justified.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the charges stem from the early morning hours of Nov. 30 when the police, for unspecified reasons, had the parking lot of the temple, 224 W. William Street, under observation. Officer Brent Morey said an officer watched the fight erupt as people left an event hosted at the temple and then saw a suspect, later identified as Rice, open fire multiple times.