Man denies shooting his Decatur wife's lover dead in front of her

“Yes,” replied Danner.

“And did she state that the victim began running and the defendant ran up to him and shot him again?” asked Scott. “Yes,” said the detective.”

Danner then said Bunch jumped into his own truck and fled but the shooting had been seen by multiple other witnesses, including Bunch’s own grown-up children. A neighbor of Slater had also snapped pictures of Bunch’s truck as it was leaving the scene of the shooting, Danner added.

Defense attorney Gal Pissetzky first complained to the judge that he had not received a copy of the sworn affidavit outlining the police evidence. Pissetzky said he had filed a subpoena for the affidavit but Bowers told him that issue would have to be taken up at another hearing.

Pissetzky then questioned the detective and asked several questions about the eye-witness evidence and the photographs taken of Bunch’s truck. “And did those pictures show Mr. Bunch shooting anybody?” the attorney asked.

“No,” replied Danner.