Man detained in Bloomington, charged with hate crime during Iowa protests

WATERLOO, Iowa — A man has been arrested in Bloomington and is accused of writing “KKK” on a black man’s car in northern Iowa during the height of the George Floyd demonstrations.
Gary Eugene Shelton, 54, was detained in Bloomington, on a warrant in connection with the indent in Waterloo, Iowa. He remains jailed facing extradition to Iowa to face charges of second-degree criminal mischief under the state's hate crime statutes. Bond was set at $75,000.
The victim told police someone wrote KKK with a waxy substance on his car while it was parked at a Baymont Inn. The incident happened sometime late June 4 or early June 5.
At the time, Shelton, an Illinois resident, was traveling through Waterloo for work, according to police.
The incident came during nightly protests and marches in Waterloo over the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Waterloo police continue to investigate an apparently unrelated incident where someone scratched KKK into a black woman’s car and caused other damage while it was parked on June 10.
