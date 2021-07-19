 Skip to main content
Man dies of neck injuries, Decatur police say

072021-dec-loc-neckdeath
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — A 34-year-old man died Monday from a neck injury, police said. 

Officers were sent at 6:30 a.m. Monday for a welfare check in the area of Eldorado and Union streets and found the injured man, police said in a statement. 

He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died. The Macon County coroner will release the name of the victim once family notifications are made. Police in the statement said it's unclear what caused the injuries. 

Detectives were processing the scene and conducting interviews Monday morning. Several blocks in the are were shut down. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

