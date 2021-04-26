Man drags girlfriend out of bed seeking cash, Decatur police report says

DECATUR — A Chicago man is accused of defying an order of protection when he dragged his sleeping Decatur girlfriend out of bed and hauled her around the room by her hands and legs in a frantic search for her wallet because he wanted money, police said.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 25-year-old man caused cuts and abrasion injuries to the woman as he dragged her along in his wake, hunting for cash in the bedroom of her West Macon Street apartment.
But Officer Cody Rose said she never told him where it was and he never found it during the ordeal, which happened around 8:30 a.m. April 18.
Police found and arrested him on Wednesday and he was jailed on preliminary charges of domestic battery and violation of an order of protection. Rose said the order, granted in Hennepin County, Minn. on July 1, 2020, is valid until July 1 of this year and says the man is not allowed to go near the woman, described in police reports as his “live-in girlfriend.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man is free after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $5,000. His bail conditions also order him to have no contact with his girlfriend and to specifically stay away from her Decatur home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
