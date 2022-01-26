Man faces attempted murder charges in Forsyth group home attack

FORSYTH — A resident of a Forsyth group home was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday morning attack on other residents, officials said.

According to a news release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Carson Hagood, 40, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a male resident actively attacking three other residents at the Hickory Point Terrace group home, 260 E. Lucile Ave., in Forsyth.

The news release stated Hagood inflicted serious injuries to three female residents of the facility with his hands and feet.

All victims ranged in age from 47 to 58 years-old and were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Two victims were later transferred to a Springfield hospital because their injuries were considered life threatening and one victim still remains at DMH in stable condition, officials said.

Detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. All preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

Hagood remains in custody at the Macon County Jail and his bond is set at $2,000,000, meaning he must post $200,000 to be released.

