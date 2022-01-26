 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man faces attempted murder charges in Forsyth group home attack

  • 0
Carson Hagood.jfif

FORSYTH — A resident of a Forsyth group home was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday morning attack on other residents, officials said.

According to a news release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Carson Hagood, 40, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a male resident actively attacking three other residents at the Hickory Point Terrace group home, 260 E. Lucile Ave., in Forsyth.

The news release stated Hagood inflicted serious injuries to three female residents of the facility with his hands and feet.

All victims ranged in age from 47 to 58 years-old and were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. 

Two victims were later transferred to a Springfield hospital because their injuries were considered life threatening and one victim still remains at DMH in stable condition, officials said. 

People are also reading…

Detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. All preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office. 

Watch now: Decatur man's legal defense off to shaky start on charges he tried to kill Decatur cop

Hagood remains in custody at the Macon County Jail and his bond is set at $2,000,000, meaning he must post $200,000 to be released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News