Man fatally shot on North Edward Street identified

DECATUR — The man found shot to death on a Decatur street early Wednesday was identified Thursday as Demetrius Maclin, aged 31.

The Decatur man's body had been found in the 1200 block of North Edward Street at 4:17 a.m. by police patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired; Maclin was slumped inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Maclin had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity" of his body.

Both Day and police said investigations into the homicide were continuing and an inquest is pending.

The police have also appealed for the public's help with the case. If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

