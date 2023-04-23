DECATUR — Tyvon M. Huddlestun chose precisely the wrong moment to fire a gun as he scrambled over the top of a chain link fence: A sworn affidavit said a cop was standing below and saw the whole thing.

The affidavit said Decatur police patrols had already been in the area of the 600 block of West Division Street at 4 a.m. April 1, responding to earlier shots-fired reports.

“As Tyvon came down on the top of the fence, I simultaneously heard the sound of a gunshot being fired as I observed a muzzle flash coming from Tyvon,” said Officer Adam Siefman, who signed the affidavit.

“I ducked down and drew my service weapon as (Tyvon and another man) continued to run in a northeastern direction through a driveway…”

Siefman gave chase and said Huddlestun halted in response to his shouted commands to “Stop and get on the ground”, and was then taken into custody. The officer said he later recovered the handgun Huddlestun had been armed with from where it had been tossed behind a bush.

Siefman said the weapon had a spent and jammed shell casing in the breech and was loaded with an extended magazine holding 18 rounds.

The affidavit did not say why the 25-year-old defendant had fired the weapon, or the circumstances of the shots-fired reports that had first brought police to the area.

Huddlestun is charged with the reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $1 million.

