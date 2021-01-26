 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead in Lake Decatur identified
0 comments
breaking top story

Man found dead in Lake Decatur identified

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The 32-year-old man found dead Sunday night in Lake Decatur has been identified. 

Benjamin Lee Houser, of Decatur, was pronounced dead after his body was discovered around 8:30 p.m. near 5900 Apollo Drive. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the Macon County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 9 p.m. and the investigation was handed over to the police department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the McLean County Coroner's morgue in Bloomington. No significant trauma to the victim was discovered at the time of autopsy, said Macon County Coroner Michael Day. 

The cause of death is pending the return of toxicology and other forensic lab testing, which are expected to take several weeks to complete. More information will be released at that time. 

 Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News