Man found dead in Lake Decatur identified

DECATUR — The 32-year-old man found dead Sunday night in Lake Decatur has been identified.

Benjamin Lee Houser, of Decatur, was pronounced dead after his body was discovered around 8:30 p.m. near 5900 Apollo Drive.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the Macon County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 9 p.m. and the investigation was handed over to the police department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the McLean County Coroner's morgue in Bloomington. No significant trauma to the victim was discovered at the time of autopsy, said Macon County Coroner Michael Day.

The cause of death is pending the return of toxicology and other forensic lab testing, which are expected to take several weeks to complete. More information will be released at that time.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.