Man involved in Greenwood Cemetery killing gets 20 years

DECATUR — The third defendant in an execution-style murder from 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Shawn L. Eubanks, who was 25 at the time of the crime, was sentenced on Friday in Macon County Circuit Court. The sentence is to be served at 100%, less time served since July 2017.

Eubanks and brothers Darelle and Joseph Fox were charged with the murder of Demesheo M. Lovelace, who was gunned down in Greenwood Cemetery on July 2, 2017.

All three have now been convicted.

Darelle Fox was sentenced to 60 years in October 2019; Joseph Fox was sentenced to 30 years in July 2019.

Police said the three men arrived in a van at Lovelace's home and opened fire, then chased him down after he fled. Darelle Fox fired the fatal shots. Lovelace was shot multiple times, including four shots to the head, and prosecutors said he was cornered and on the ground when he died.