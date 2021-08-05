Man mistakenly left loaded gun in rental car, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed against a Decatur resident who police say left a loaded 9mm pistol inside a rental vehicle he had returned — and then came back to get the gun.

The man, 37, rented the silver Nissan Kick from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 2745 N. Water St. in Decatur, police said in a sworn affidavit. Twenty minutes after returning the vehicle on March 25, it was rented to another customer, who quickly found a Stallard Arms pistol under the driver seat, police said.

"Within an hour of returning the rented Nissan Kick, (the suspect) returned to Enterprise and notified the manager that he had mistakenly left a firearm in the car," the sworn statement stated.

A detective reviewed the rental agreement along with the surveillance video, which lead to the identification of the man, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was booked Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.