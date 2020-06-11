Man orders sandwich, demands money at Decatur Subway, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday at a Subway restaurant.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said officers were dispatched to the 1411 E. Mound Road store at 10:35 a.m. for a report that a man had demanded money after ordering a sandwich.

Earles said the suspect implied he was carrying a gun during the robbery, but was never seen carrying a firearm. He fled the store on foot after taking the money.

No further information is available, police say.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.