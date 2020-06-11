You are the owner of this article.
Man orders sandwich, demands money at Decatur Subway, police say
Man orders sandwich, demands money at Decatur Subway, police say

DECATUR — Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday at a Subway restaurant. 

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said officers were dispatched to the 1411 E. Mound Road store at 10:35 a.m. for a report that a man had demanded money after ordering a sandwich.

Earles said the suspect implied he was carrying a gun during the robbery, but was never seen carrying a firearm. He fled the store on foot after taking the money.

No further information is available, police say. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

