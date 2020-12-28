 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting Blue Mound girls 'throughout their childhood'
Man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting Blue Mound girls 'throughout their childhood'

BLUE MOUND — The man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing three Blue Mound girls aged from 15 to 10 “throughout their childhood” is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Hunter J. Chumbley, 20, is facing one count of predatory sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of criminal sexual assault on victims aged under 18. He is also charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child and two counts of criminal sexual assault involving the use of force.

Chumbley had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 22 with defense attorney Kevin Sanborn. He waived a preliminary hearing in which Judge Phoebe Bowers would have had to decide if there was probable cause to hold him over for trial. After he entered the not guilty pleas, Bowers assigned the case to Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25.

Chumbley is free on $300,000 bail after posting bond of $30,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $500,000. His bail conditions forbid any contact with the alleged victims in the case.

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police Officer Clayton Graven said he had started an investigation Dec. 6 after being informed of the allegations against Chumbley.

“The victims stated they had been sexually assaulted throughout their childhood years… with the most recent (assault) on Sunday, Nov. 29,” Graven wrote in the affidavit. The officer described all the assaults occurring at the same address in Blue Mound.

The affidavit quotes Chumbley as telling a relative, who had called him and asked him to surrender himself to police, that he was “sorry about what he had done to the females and (asked the relative) to tell them he was sorry,” according to Graven.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

