Man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting Blue Mound girls 'throughout their childhood'

BLUE MOUND — The man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing three Blue Mound girls aged from 15 to 10 “throughout their childhood” is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Hunter J. Chumbley, 20, is facing one count of predatory sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of criminal sexual assault on victims aged under 18. He is also charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child and two counts of criminal sexual assault involving the use of force.

Chumbley had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 22 with defense attorney Kevin Sanborn. He waived a preliminary hearing in which Judge Phoebe Bowers would have had to decide if there was probable cause to hold him over for trial. After he entered the not guilty pleas, Bowers assigned the case to Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25.

Chumbley is free on $300,000 bail after posting bond of $30,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $500,000. His bail conditions forbid any contact with the alleged victims in the case.

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police Officer Clayton Graven said he had started an investigation Dec. 6 after being informed of the allegations against Chumbley.