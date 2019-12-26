Man pleads not guilty to gun charges; Decatur police say he shot another man in self-defense

DECATUR — DeeAndre J. Woodland is pleading not guilty to weapons charges after Decatur Police say he shot to death a man who had confronted him at gunpoint.
Woodland, 38, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 18 and entered pleas of not guilty on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
The court had ruled there was probable cause to try him on the charges and the case was put on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
An inquest Nov. 20 had ruled the shooting death of Dontrez Williams, 20, a homicide after hearing evidence he had been shot in the head by Woodland around 5:47 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. Detective Jason Kuchelmeister told the coroner’s jury that Woodland had arrived at that location, the scene of a gambling party, when he was confronted by the victim who was armed with a handgun.
You have free articles remaining.
Kuchelmeister said video surveillance captured the incident and showed Williams, who had alcohol and a high level of methamphetamine in his blood, pulling a gun as Woodland takes off running.
“Mr. Williams begins firing at this other individual (Woodland) who then produced his own handgun and returns fire, subsequently striking Mr. Williams who falls to the ground,” Kuchelmeister told the inquest. He said Woodland had also been hit in the exchange of gunfire, suffering a leg wound.
Kuchelmeister told the jurors that Woodland and Williams had not known each other before their fatal encounter. “Our speculation is that possibly Mr. Williams tried to rob this other individual,” he added.
Woodland remains free on bail of $200,000.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid