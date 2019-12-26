You are the owner of this article.
Man pleads not guilty to gun charges; Decatur police say he shot another man in self-defense
Man pleads not guilty to gun charges; Decatur police say he shot another man in self-defense

DeeAndre J. Woodland

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — DeeAndre J. Woodland is pleading not guilty to weapons charges after Decatur Police say he shot to death a man who had confronted him at gunpoint.

Woodland, 38, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 18 and entered pleas of not guilty on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The court had ruled there was probable cause to try him on the charges and the case was put on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

An inquest Nov. 20 had ruled the shooting death of Dontrez Williams, 20, a homicide after hearing evidence he had been shot in the head by Woodland around 5:47 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. Detective Jason Kuchelmeister told the coroner’s jury that Woodland had arrived at that location, the scene of a gambling party, when he was confronted by the victim who was armed with a handgun.

Kuchelmeister said video surveillance captured the incident and showed Williams, who had alcohol and a high level of methamphetamine in his blood, pulling a gun as Woodland takes off running.

“Mr. Williams begins firing at this other individual (Woodland) who then produced his own handgun and returns fire, subsequently striking Mr. Williams who falls to the ground,” Kuchelmeister told the inquest. He said Woodland had also been hit in the exchange of gunfire, suffering a leg wound.

Kuchelmeister told the jurors that Woodland and Williams had not known each other before their fatal encounter. “Our speculation is that possibly Mr. Williams tried to rob this other individual,” he added.

Woodland remains free on bail of $200,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

