Man pleads not guilty to gun charges; Decatur police say he shot another man in self-defense

DECATUR — DeeAndre J. Woodland is pleading not guilty to weapons charges after Decatur Police say he shot to death a man who had confronted him at gunpoint.

Woodland, 38, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 18 and entered pleas of not guilty on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The court had ruled there was probable cause to try him on the charges and the case was put on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

An inquest Nov. 20 had ruled the shooting death of Dontrez Williams, 20, a homicide after hearing evidence he had been shot in the head by Woodland around 5:47 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. Detective Jason Kuchelmeister told the coroner’s jury that Woodland had arrived at that location, the scene of a gambling party, when he was confronted by the victim who was armed with a handgun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}