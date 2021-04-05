Man pleads to sex attacks on 2 Decatur girls, now awaits sentencing

DECATUR — A 45-year-old man accused of raping and sexually abusing two Decatur girls when they were aged 13 will now face sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Eldon L.K. Borders made the plea as part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Todd Ringel, just before a jury trial was about to begin Monday in Macon County Circuit Court.

Judge Phoebe Bowers then dismissed five additional charges of criminal sexual assault in accordance with the deal. The judge scheduled sentencing for May 17 and Borders faces up to 12 years in prison. He remains in custody in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

Information prepared by Decatur police for arrest warrants in the case said Borders preyed upon the children while staying at their Decatur homes in 2019 and earlier.

The children had described rape and various other sexual assaults in graphic detail to investigators. One of the girls said she was given methamphetamine to smoke and was left feeling numb and drowsy before she was attacked.