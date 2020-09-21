Man pulls ex-girlfriend from vehicle stopped at Decatur red light; 2 children inside, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces two preliminary charges of battery for hitting his 28-year-old girlfriend multiple times and trying to pull her out of a van with two children inside, police said.

Police in a sworn affidavit said that at around 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 9, the 32-year-old man became angry with the woman while she was driving near Country Club Road and William Street. The affidavit says the man, sitting in the front passenger seat, punched her in the face during the argument.

He took the keys out of the ignition when they stopped at a red light and got out of the vehicle, then opened the driver's side door and tried to pull the woman out, striking her once more, according to the affidavit.

Court documents say the woman was eventually able to get out of the van and grab her 1-year-old baby before the 32-year-old got back in the vehicle and drove away. The woman's 11-year-old son was still inside the vehicle when the man drove off, documents say.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the man trying to pull his girlfriend out of the van and hit her; one witness told police the man had already driven away before he had time to confront him.