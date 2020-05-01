Man punched woman 15 times in domestic battery, Decatur police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a woman, 42, was left bruised in multiple areas of her body Thursday after a Decatur man punched her over a dozen times.

Court documents say the 28-year-old man started punching her after she pushed him during a verbal argument at about 5:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Clay Street. Decatur police Officer Mason Flanagan in a written statement detailed the man throwing closed-fist punches at her "in the area of her face, upper chest and arms, causing her to fall to the ground."

While trying to stand up, he "continued to punch her in the area of her face, upper chest and arms for a total of approximately 15 punches," causing "bruises on both of her forearms, bruising on her upper chest, a bump on the back of her head and redness all over her face," Flanagan wrote.

He was arrested and booked Thursday into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. The jail lists the charge as a class A misdemeanor and all preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

A check of jail records Friday showed he was released on $1,000 bond, meaning bail was set at $10,000.

