Man robbed of over $900 cash at Decatur gas station, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is accused of robbing $900 from a man on Sunday in the 1100 block of West Eldorado Street.
Court documents say around 3:28 p.m., the 29-year-old around struck the victim on the back of the head while at the front counter, knocking approximately $945 in cash from his hands and scattering it on the ground. Documents say the men wrestled in the store for roughly two minutes, then the 29-year-old picked up most of the cash, ran out of the store and drove away.
The 29-year-old previously left and then re-entered the store after the victim pulled out a large "wad" of cash to pay for his items, according to a sworn affidavit. A witness noted seeing a female passenger in the suspect's getaway vehicle, police say.
An affidavit says the suspect is the brother of the victim's child's mother, and he'd left the victim with only $35 of the cash he was carrying.
The 29-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated battery, which are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records showed he was released Friday afternoon on $2,500 bond, placing initial bail at $25,000.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten