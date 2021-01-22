Man robbed of over $900 cash at Decatur gas station, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is accused of robbing $900 from a man on Sunday in the 1100 block of West Eldorado Street.

Court documents say around 3:28 p.m., the 29-year-old around struck the victim on the back of the head while at the front counter, knocking approximately $945 in cash from his hands and scattering it on the ground. Documents say the men wrestled in the store for roughly two minutes, then the 29-year-old picked up most of the cash, ran out of the store and drove away.

The 29-year-old previously left and then re-entered the store after the victim pulled out a large "wad" of cash to pay for his items, according to a sworn affidavit. A witness noted seeing a female passenger in the suspect's getaway vehicle, police say.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An affidavit says the suspect is the brother of the victim's child's mother, and he'd left the victim with only $35 of the cash he was carrying.

The 29-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated battery, which are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records showed he was released Friday afternoon on $2,500 bond, placing initial bail at $25,000.