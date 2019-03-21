DECATUR — A 21-year-old Decatur man was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of armed robbery, police said, after he stole money and a cellphone from a teen at gunpoint.
A 17-year-old male was at a cousin's home on the evening of March 6 when the cousin's roommate, Johnathan M. Radley, held the victim at gunpoint and demanded he turn over his cash and cellphone, said detective Sgt. Chris Copeland of the Decatur Police Department.
The victim initially thought the robbery was a joke, Copeland said. After Radley robbed the 17-year-old, he handed the victim one of his own stolen $20 bills and told him to get a cab and go home, Copeland said.
Radley was arrested on a warrant Thursday morning and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary Class X charge of armed robbery with a firearm, which is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.
He remained in the jail on Thursday afternoon in lieu of $150,000 bail.
