Man seen shooting at Blue Mound business hospitalized with self-inflicted wound

BLUE MOUND — A man who authorities say was firing shots early Friday morning into the back of a Blue Mound business was taken to the hospital for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted wound.

According to a Macon County Sheriff's Department news release, deputies were sent to JB’s Hideout along Illinois 48 at approximately 1:55 a.m. after area residents reported multiple shots fired behind the bar.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 64-year-old male sitting in a piece of excavating equipment and shooting at the back portion of the bar, the release stated. They soon secured the area and surrounded the man as he continued to fire into the business and into the air.

After about a half hour, the individual was taken into custody, at which time it was discovered he had shot himself in the chest, the release stated.

Deputies initially treated the individual’s gunshot wound before emergency medical services arrived and transported the man to Springfield Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is now listed in stable condition in the ICU and the investigation is ongoing.

The release stated there were no shots fired by Macon County deputies or any other responding agencies, which included the Decatur Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, during the incident.

