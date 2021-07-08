Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Moultrie County fire case

SULLIVAN — A Sullivan man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge that he set a fire that destroyed a storage shed.

Clint A. Hector, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property in excess of $10,000 as part of an agreement during a hearing on Thursday in Moultrie County Circuit Court. Judge Jeremy Richey accepted the plea.

Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson said in court that Sullivan Police Department and Sullivan Fire Protection District personnel were dispatched on Nov. 30 to a Chad Avenue residence in Sullivan, according to the state's attorney's office.

Upon arrival, the emergency responders observed a shed fully engulfed in flames behind the residence. They also observed Hector, who resided on Chad Avenue, in a tree on the property.

The state's attorney's office reported that Hector admitted to setting the shed fire to keep warm. He allegedly failed to report the fire to anyone after the flames began to spread. The shed and its contents were a total loss.

Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office personnel assisted with the investigation, as well.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of aggravated arson while knowing people were present and of arson involving property were dismissed. Public Defender Marvin Hanson represented Hector.

Under state law, Hector was eligible for probation or conditional discharge and was subject to a prison sentence of 2-10 years. He is eligible for day-to-day sentencing and will be subject to a 1-year period of mandatory supervised release after prison. He received credit for 220 days served in the jail.

